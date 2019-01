Samantha Stosur of Australia in action against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING

Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland came back from a set behind to defeat local favorite Samantha Stosur in the second round of the Sydney International tennis tournament in Australia on Wednesday.

Bacsinszky, ranked 23, beat the former finalist 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 and reached her first quarterfinal.