Dortmund players celebrate scoring the 3-2 lead, which was revoked later on through VAR, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, 08 February 2020. EPA-EFE/SASCHA

A photograph of Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez is displayed on a board as he is substituted during the Carabao Cup semi final second leg match between Manchester City and Manchester United in Manchester, Britain, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Cars make their way through floodwaters as Storm Ciara hits in Accrington, Britain, 09 February 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

People walk during the storm Ciara on the Erasmusbrug in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 09 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Heavy winds at the beach in Klitmoeller, Denmark, 09 February 2020. Western and northern Europe braces for storm Ciara that is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains and to cause severe disruption to traffic. EPA-EFE/Henning Bagger DENMARK OUT

Several football matches scheduled for Sunday in the United Kingdom and Germany have been postponed due to bad weather conditions.

In Britain West Ham United was due to play Manchester City on Sunday but the Premier League fixture has been postponed over safety concerns.