Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Mike Badgley (C) is congratulated by Los Angeles Chargers long snapper Mike Windt (R) and Los Angeles Chargers punter Donnie Jones (L) after making a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the NFL American football AFC wild card playoff game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, Jan 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Mike Badgley (R) kicks a field goal as Los Angeles Chargers punter Donnie Jones (L) holds during the first half of the NFL American football AFC wild card playoff game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, Jan 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Los Angeles Chargers Michael Badgley made five field goals to take his team to a 23-17 win against the Baltimore Ravens in the final American Football Conference Wild Card round game on Sunday.

With the win, the Chargers (13-4) set up a divisional round clash with the New England Patriots (11-5) on Jan.13.