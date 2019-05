Takeshi Kamura (L) and Keigo Sonoda of Japan compete against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in their men's doubles semifinal match at the 2019 Sudirman Cup badminton tournament in Nanning, China, on May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/PENG HUAN CHINA OUT

Kento Momota of Japan reacts during his men's singles semifinal match against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia at the 2019 Sudirman Cup badminton tournament in Nanning, China, on May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/PENG HUAN CHINA OUT

Greysia Polii (L) and Apriyani Rahayu (R) of Indonesia compete against Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan in their women's doubles semifinal match at the 2019 Sudirman Cup badminton tournament in Nanning, China, on May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/PENG HUAN CHINA OUT

Mayu Matsumoto (L) and Wakana Nagahara (R) of Japan react during their women's doubles semifinal match against Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia at the 2019 Sudirman Cup badminton tournament in Nanning, China, on May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/PENG HUAN CHINA OUT

Co-favorites China and Japan rolled into the final of the Sudirman Cup, badminton's mixed-team world championship, with dominating victories in Saturday's semifinals.

The host Chinese took the court first at the Guangxi Sports Center in Nanning and did not drop a single game in brushing aside Thailand three matches to none.