The Japanese women's doubles team of Shiho Tanaka (back) and Koharu Yonemoto (Japan) in action on Oct. 20, 2018, versus South Korea's Kim Hye-jeong and Kong Hee-yong in the semi-finals of the Denmark Open bádminton event in Odense, Denmark. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker

Indonesia's Tontowi Ahmad (top left) and Liliyana Natsir in action versus China's Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong in the semi-finals of the Denmark Open badminton event in Odense, Denmark, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker

Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in action versus Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu (unseen) in the semi-finals of the Denmark Open badminton event in Odense, Denmark, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker

China's Zheng Siwei (back) and Huang Yaqiong in action against Indonesia's Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir (unseen) in the semi-finals of the Denmark Open badminton event in Odense, Denmark, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker

The top-ranked doubles teams in three categories all advanced here Saturday to the championship round of the Denmark Open, one of the biggest events on the annual badminton calendar.

China's Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong kicked the day off on the main court at the Odense Sports Park with a narrow 21-11, 19-21, 21-17 mixed-doubles semi-final victory over the reigning Olympic champions, the third-ranked Indonesian team of Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir.