Japan's Kento Momota stretches for a backhand during his semi-final match versus India's Kidambi Srikanth at the Denmark Open in Odense, Denmark. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker

India's Kidambi Srikanth hits a backhand during his semi-final match against Japan's Kento Momota on Oct. 20, 2018, at the Denmark Open in Odense, Denmark. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker

Japan's Kento Momota prepares to hit a backhand during his semi-final match on Oct. 20, 2018, against India's Kidambi Srikanth at the Denmark Open in Odense, Denmark. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker

Men's singles world No. 1 Kento Momota advanced to the final of the Denmark Open with a routine 21-16, 21-12 victory here Saturday over India's Kidambi Srikanth.

The Japanese star needed 42 minutes to get past Kidambi at the Odense Sports Park, using his all-court skill to dominate the match after a slow start.