A member of the Japanese badminton team (C) arrives at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) as they await their flight to Japan, in Sepang, Malaysia, 15 January 2020. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

World number one badminton player, Kento Momota (C) of Japan arrives at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) as he waits his flight to Japan, in Sepang, Malaysia, 15 January 2020. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

World number one badminton player, Kento Momota (C) of Japan arrives at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) as he waits his flight to Japan, in Sepang, Malaysia, 15 January 2020. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

World number one badminton player, Kento Momota of Japan arrives at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) as he waits his flight to Japan, in Sepang, Malaysia, 15 January 2020. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

The world’s top badminton player left hospital Wednesday following a crash that killed one person and injured him and another three earlier this week in Malaysia, according to authorities.

Japan’s Kento Momota, 25, was seen at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he reportedly took a 9.40 am flight to Tokyo after being discharged from Putrajaya Hospital, having broken his nose following a Monday accident that killed the driver of his van and injured three others. EFE-EPA