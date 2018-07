Bahia goalkeeper Anderson (L) argues with Leandro Zazpe of Atletico Cerro during the first leg of a Copa Sudamericana second-round tie on Wednesday, July 25, in Salvador, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Raul Spinasse

Bahia's Regis scores a goal against Atletico Cerro during the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-round tie on Wednesday, July 25, in Salvador, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Raul Spinasse

Bahia's Gilberto (R) scores a goal against Atletico Cerro during the first leg of a Copa Sudamericana second-round tie on Wednesday, July 25, in Salvador, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Raul Spinasse

Bahia beat Uruguay's Atletico Cerro 2-0 here in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-round tie.

Neither team was especially impressive Wednesday night at Salvador's Roberto Santos Stadium, where police had to break up brawls in the stands between Brazilian and Uruguayan fans.