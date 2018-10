Bahia players celebrate their victory over Botafogo in a penalty shoot-out at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 October 2018. Bahia has qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana with its 3-3 (5-4) win on aggregate. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Botafogo's Rodrigo Pimpao celebrates after scoring during the second leg of a round-of-16 Copa Sudamericana clash against Bahia at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 3, 2018. Bahia won the two-match series thanks to a 5-4 victory in a penalty shootout after the two teams were tied 3-3 with both legs completed. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda