Bahia moved closer to a first-ever berth in the last eight of the 2018 Copa Sudamericana by defeating fellow Brazilian club Botafogo 2-1 in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash.

Bahia took the lead just four minutes into Thursday night's match at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in this northeastern city on a bouncing left-footed strike by talented 18-year-old midfielder Ramires, who was playing in just his third professional match.