Ramires (C) of Bahia celebrates a goal with teammates in a match of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana between Bahia and Atletico Paranaense at the Fonte Nova stadium in Salvador, Brazil, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE / Raul Spinasse

Gregore (R) of Bahia disputes a ball with Nikao (L) of Atletico Paranaense in a match of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana between Bahia and Atletico Paranaense at the Fonte Nova stadium in Salvador, Brazil, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE / Raul Spinasse

Players of Atletico Paranaense celebrate the victory in a match of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana between Bahia and Atletico Paranaense at the Fonte Nova stadium in Salvador, Brazil, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE / Raul Spinasse

Atletico Paranaense forward Pablo notched the lone goal in a 1-0 first-leg Copa Sudamericana quarter-final road victory here over Bahia, which had two scores disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

Bahia controlled the match throughout and created the best opportunities in this Wednesday night clash of first-division Brazilian-league clubs at Fonte Nova Arena in this northeastern city.