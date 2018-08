Franco Lopez of Uruguayan club Cerro reacts during a Copa Sudamericana second-stage match against Brazil's Bahia at Luis Troccoli Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 08 August 2018. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in the second leg, giving Bahia a 3-1 victory on aggregate. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Ze Rafael (2-R) of Bahia vies for the ball with Christian Nuñez (L) of Cerro during a Copa Sudamericana second-stage match at Luis Troccoli Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 08 August 2018. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in the second leg, giving Bahia a 3-1 victory on aggregate. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Bahia's players celebrate a goal during a Copa Sudamericana second-stage match against Uruguay's Cerro at Luis Troccoli Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 08 August 2018. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in the second leg, giving Bahia a 3-1 victory on aggregate. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Brazilian club Bahia has defeated Uruguay's Cerro 3-1 on aggregate to advance to the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, South America's secondary club soccer tournament.

Bahia, which had defeated Cerro 2-0 in the July 25 first leg of their second-stage match-up in Salvador, Brazil, earned a 1-1 draw in Wednesday night's second leg at Luis Troccoli Stadium in Montevideo.