Alnajjar Bashar of Jordan (L) in action against Ghulam Abbas of Pakistan (R) during the men's under 75 kg Karate bronze medal match at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Asgari Ghoncheh Bahman of Iran (L) in action against Alturkistani Raef Adel of Saudi Arabia (R) during the men's under 75 kg Karate final match at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

(L-R) Silver medalist Alturkistani Raef Adel of Saudi Arabia, gold medalist Asgari Ghoncheh Bahman of Iran, bronze medalist Hsu Weichun of Taiwan and Alnajjar Bashar of Jordan pose on the podium during the award ceremony of the men's under 75 kg Karate at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Iran’s Asgari Ghoncheh Bahman took the gold medal in the men’s under-75 kg Karate event on Monday at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Bahman bested Saudi Arabia’s Raef Adel Alturkistani, who had to make do with the silver.