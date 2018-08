Bahrain's Oluwakemi Adekoya crosses the finish line to win gold in the women's 400 meters hurdles at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Bahrain's Oluwakemi Adekoya reacts after winning gold in the women's 400 meters hurdles at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Bahrain’s Oluwakemi Adekoya set an Asian Games record as she stormed to victory in the women’s 400m hurdles in Jakarta on Monday.

Adekoya posted a time of 54.48 seconds, the fastest ever at the Asian Games, almost a full second faster than Vietnam’s second placed Thi Lan Quach, whose 55.30 was a personal best.