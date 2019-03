Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne (L) talks to refugee soccer player Hakeem Al-Araibi (R) who received his Australian citizenship during a ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2019. Al-Araibi was released from prison in Bangkok after the Thai Criminal Court dropped Bahrain's deportation case that would have sent him back to his native country. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(L-R) Former soccer player Craig Foster, Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne and refugee soccer player Hakeem Al-Araibi who received his Australian citizenship pose for a photo during a ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2019. Al-Araibi was released from prison in Bangkok after the Thai Criminal Court dropped Bahrain's deportation case that would have sent him back to his native country. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Refugee soccer player Hakeem Al-Araibi receives his Australian citizenship during a ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2019. Al-Araibi was released from prison in Bangkok after the Thai Criminal Court dropped Bahrain's deportation case that would have sent him back to his native country. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Refugee soccer player Hakeem Al-Araibi receives his Australian citizenship during a ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2019. Al-Araibi was released from prison in Bangkok after the Thai Criminal Court dropped Bahrain's deportation case that would have sent him back to his native country. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The soccer player and refugee Hakeem al Araibi, who spent two months in a Thai prison because of an extradition request from Bahrain, on Tuesday became an Australian citizen at a ceremony in Melbourne.

"I'm an Aussie now ... I feel safe," Al Araibi, who lives in Australia since 2014 and received refugee status in 2017, told reporters, referring to the colloquial term that Australians use to allude to their nationality.