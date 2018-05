Spanish Moto2 rider Hector Barbera of Pons HP 40 Team during a free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycling Gran Prix of Spain at the Jerez-Angel Nieto Racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, southern Spain, on May 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN RIOS

British Moto2 rider Sam Lowes of Swiss Innovative Investors Team in action during a free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycling Gran Prix of Spain at the Jerez-Angel Nieto Racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, southern Spain, on May 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Italian Moto2 rider Lorenzo Baldassarri (R) of Pons HP40 Team and German Marcel Schrotter of Dynavolt Intact GP Team in action during a free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycling Gran Prix of Spain at the Jerez-Angel Nieto Racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, southern Spain, on May 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Italian rider Lorenzo Baldassarri (Pons HP40) on Saturday set a new lap record in the Moto2 category during the third free practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Baldassarri clocked in at one minute and 41.890 seconds at the Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit, beating the previous record-holder, Spain's Alex Marquez (Estrella Galicia 0.0 Marc VDS), who came fifth.