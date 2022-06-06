A break in the action for a Ukrainian player during the Wales-Ukraine World Cup qualifier match in Cardiff, Wales, on June 5, 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Sixty-four years after the World Cup quarterfinals it reached in Sweden in 1958, Wales will once again play in the soccer world's main event in Qatar later this year after downing Ukraine 1-0 in the European playoff final on Sunday.

Wales team captain Gareth Bale and goaltender Wayne Hennessey were both instrumental in the victory in the stadium in Cardiff City before some 30,000 fans with the lone goal in the decisive match coming when Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scored an own-goal by heading the ball into his own net while trying to clear Bale's free kick in minute 34.