Real Madrid's Gareth Bale makes a header at goal during the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy match against Milan on Aug. 11, 2018, on his team's home turf at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. EFE-EPA/Javier Lopez

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (r.) vies for the ball with Milan's Romagnoli during the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy match against Milan on Aug. 11, 2018, at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. EFE-EPA/Javier Lopez

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores his team's second goal during the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy match against Milan on Aug. 11, 2018, on his team's home turf at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. EFE-EPA/Javier Lopez

Real Madrid returned to its home stadium after 91 days to contest the 39th Santiago Bernabeu Trophy, in what was the first match on its home turf since Cristiano Ronaldo left the team. The result was a satisfying 3-1 win over Milan, with Gareth Bale and Benzema handily taking over from the departed star.

Real Madrid struck first. A fine play by Bale avoiding Ricardo Rodriguez down the right got the ball to Karim Benzema, who knocked it into the net to make the score 1-0 at just 1 1/2 minutes into the game.