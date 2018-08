Real Madrid's Marco Asensio reacts during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 19 August 2018. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Welsh striker Gareth Bale (l) of Real Madrid jumps for the ball with Damian Suarez, with Getafe CF, during their teams' match in Madrid on Aug. 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates his goal during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 19 August 2018. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Gareth Bale inherited the role of team leader abandoned by Cristiano Ronaldo and led Real Madrid to an easy 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday in their first match of the La Liga season.

Real Madrid under coach Julen Lopategui is beginning to take form, with Costa Rica's Keylor Navas remaining in the goaltender role, despite the arrival of Thibaut Courtois to vie for that position, although the team does need to continue to produce positive results as they seek their desired rhythm.