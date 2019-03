Wales winger Gareth Bale and striker Mariano Diaz of Dominican Republic, best known as Mariano, did not take part in Real Madrid's last training session ahead of a Real Valladolid encounter in La Liga.

Bale is still suffering from a sprained right ankle he sustained by the end of his team's 4-1 thrashing at the hands of the Netherlands’ Ajax in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, and he is to miss Sunday's match vs Valladolid.