Gareth Bale of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the 0-1 lead during the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 semifinal soccer match between Kashima Antlers and Real Madrid in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Welsh forward Gareth Bale is set to leave Real Madrid after six seasons and his next stop seems to be in China.

Given he has yet to seal a deal, Bale has been training with his teammates in the United States, where the La Liga side has been on a preseason tour.