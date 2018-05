Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daniel Mengden winds up for a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oakland Athletics left fielder Khris Davis follows through with a three-run home run off a pitch by Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Andrew Cashner during the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

epa06712137 Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph (L) tags out Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty (R) at home plate as home plate umpire David Rackley (C) looks on during the sixth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oakland Athletics sencond baseman Jed Lowrie connects with an RBI single off a pitch by Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Brad Brach during the sixth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Andrew Cashner (L) reacts after giving a three-run home run to Oakland Athletics left fielder Khris Davis (C) during the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Oakland Athletics on Friday delivered another blow to the faltering Baltimore Orioles in a 6-4 win that constituted the fourth consecutive defeat for the team from Maryland, as documented by an epa-efe reporter present.

It was a pair of two-singles in the sixth inning by the A's Jed Lowrie and Marcus Semien that put the nail in the coffin for the Orioles, who faced a crowd of almost 13,000 at the Oakland Coliseum on a warm California night.