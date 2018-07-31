Argentina's Banfield is facing a must-win situation heading into this week's Copa Sudamericana match against Uruguay's Boston River in Buenos Aires.
Boston River defeated Banfield 1-0 in the first match of the series in Montevideo.
Banfield's Marcelo Torres (L) fights for the ball with Boston River's Robert Ergas (R) during the Copa Sudamericana match played on July 25, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Raul Martinez
