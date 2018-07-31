Banfield's Marcelo Torres (L) fights for the ball with Boston River's Robert Ergas (R) during the Copa Sudamericana match played on July 25, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Raul Martinez

Argentina's Banfield is facing a must-win situation heading into this week's Copa Sudamericana match against Uruguay's Boston River in Buenos Aires.

Boston River defeated Banfield 1-0 in the first match of the series in Montevideo.