Moroccan runner Mourad El Bannouri wins the men's category at the 2017 Cursa de la Merce charity fun run in Barcelona, Spain on Sept. 17, 2017. EFE-EPA FILE/Quique Garcia

Thousands take part in the traditional Cursa de la Merce race in Barcelona, Spain, 16 September 2018. EPA/TONI ALBIR

Moroccan runner Mourad El Bannouri won the men's category at Sunday's 2018 Cursa de la Merce charity 10k fun run in Barcelona, while Miriam Ortiz of Spain won the women's category.

El Bannouri finished with a time of 29 minutes, 34 seconds, and was just ten seconds shy of his record-breaking winning pace from last year.