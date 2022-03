Andriy Yarmolenko (R) of West Ham United celebrates with teammates after scoring against Sevilla during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg in London on 17 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (L) and Tomas Soucek in action against Anthony Martial of Sevilla during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg in London on 17 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

FC Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (No. 25) scores against Galatasaray during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg in Istanbul on 17 March 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

FC Barcelona's Pedri (C) cuts through the Galatasaray defenses during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg in Istanbul on 17 March 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Barcelona edged Galatasaray 2-1 Thursday to prevail in their Europa League knockout stage tie to reach the quarterfinals, while Sevilla, who have won the competition a record six times, were eliminated by West Ham United in extra time.

After a scoreless draw in the first leg at Camp Nou, Barça had it all to do in Istanbul. Frenkie de Jong hit the post on the visitors' best chance before the Turkish club took the lead in the 28th minute with a goal from Marcao.