Spanish center-back Eric García is set to join FC Barcelona, following in the footsteps of fellow Manchester City player Sergio Agüero.
Barça announce Man. City's Eric García as 2nd signing of the summer
Manchester City's Phil Foden (L), Eric Garcia (C) and Gabriel Jesus in action during their team's training session in Porto, Portugal, 28 May 2021. EFE/EPA/JOSE COELHO
