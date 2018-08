Barça head coach Ernesto Valverde at a training session at the Sant Joan Despi ground in Barcelona, Spain, July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILEAlejandro García

Barça B goalie sits in for injured Cillessen for training

Barcelona B goalkeeper Jokin Ezkieta trained on Thursday with the first team to cover for the injured Jasper Cillessen, who suffered a left intercostal sprain in the last session.

Manager Ernesto Valverde called up the 22-year-old keeper to practice with the first team at the Joan Gamper Sports City.