FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (R) dodges a challenge by Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan during a Champions League match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Wednesday, Oct. 2. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez (C) tries to control the ball during a Champions League match against FC Barcelona at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Wednesday, Oct 2. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona forward Luis Suarez (C) scores against Inter Milan during a Champions League match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Wednesday, Oct. 2. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona edged Inter Milan 2-1 here Wednesday on two second-half goals by Luis Suarez to move into a tie on points for the lead in Group F of the 2019-2020 Champions League.

Both Borussia Dortmund, who beat Slavia Prague 2-0 Wednesday, and Barça are on 4 points after two matches, while Inter and the Czech club have a point each.