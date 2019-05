Barcelona's forward Leo Messi reacts during the UEFA Champions League first leg semifinal match between FC Barcelona and Liverpool in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Alberto Estevez

Barcelona will fight for a record fifth Copa del Rey title in a row at the expense of Valencia, which, in turn, look to mark a centenary year in winning fashion by bagging its Copa trophy in over a decade.

At Seville’s Benito Villamarin stadium, Barcelona will be on the hunt of its ninth domestic double, while Valencia dreams of repeating its success in 2008, when it defeated Getafe at Madrid’s Vicente Calderon stadium.