Liverpool's Mo Salah lies on the pitch after colliding with Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (not seen) during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St James' Park in Newcastle, Britain, May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

Barcelona's forward Leo Messi gets ready to shoot a set piece during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal match between FC Barcelona and Liverpool in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Estevez

Barcelona will try to make the most of their 3-0 first-leg advantage when they take on Liverpool, who will be missing Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, for the first berth in the UEFA Champions League final.

Besides Salah and Firmino, Liverpool will have to do without midfielder Naby Keita, while Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele has been sidelined due to injury.