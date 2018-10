Barcelona's players celebrate after scoring the team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League group soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and FC Barcelona in London on Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Barcelona is set to hold its next preseason summer tour in China and Japan, which are considered to be strategic markets for the Catalan soccer club, a Barça spokesman said Tuesday.

Josep Vives said that the upcoming Asian tour will be part of the club's "brand globalization and expansion strategy."