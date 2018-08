FC Barcelona's players pose for photographers after winning the Joan Gamper's trophy after the match between Barcelona and Boca Juniors at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's Argentine forward Leo Messi (R) and Boca Juniors' Uruguayan defender Lucas Olaza (R) vie for the ball during the Joan Gamper trophy match at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona forward Leo Messi poses with the Joan Gamper trophy after the match between Barcelona and Boca Juniors at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia