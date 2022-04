Levante striker Roberto Soldado (R) celebrates after scoring against Sevilla during the LaLiga match in Valencia, Spain, on 21 April 2022. EFE/Manuel Bruque

Sevilla's Jesus "Tecatito" Corona celebrates after scoring against Levante during the LaLiga match in Valencia, Spain, on 21 April 2022. EFE

Barcelona players celebrate as Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino sits on the ground at the end of their LaLiga match at Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, on 21 April 2022. EFE/Juan Herrero

Real Sociedad's Alexander Sorloth (in blue/white) in action against Barcelona's Ronald Araujo during their LaLiga match at Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, on 21 April 2022. EFE/Juan Herrero

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alejandro Remiro (R) in action against Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during their LaLiga match at Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, on 21 April 2022. EFE/Juan Herrero

Barcelona rebounded from two straight losses with a 1-0 away victory Thursday against Real Sociedad that kept the Blaugrana second in LaLiga.

Though Sevilla, 3-2 winners Thursday over Levante, are level on points with Barça at 63, the Catalan club are ahead in the table thanks to a better goal difference and have a game in hand.