Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Monday that there will be rotations in his squad for the upcoming La Liga match against Celta Vigo.

Barcelona is looking to give some of its players a break in the lead-up to Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Sevilla, and Valverde did not rule out Lionel Messi taking a rest during the away match against Celta on Tuesday, saying "It's a possibility."