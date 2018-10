Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Saturday that the absence of Barça superstar Lionel Messi and ex-Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the upcoming El Clasico duel at Camp Nou will not make the match less interesting.

Messi has a fracture in his right forearm and is set to miss the next five matches, while Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Juventus over the summer, meaning Sunday's clash will be the first El Clasico without both players since 2007.