FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde leads his team's training session at the Joan Gamper sports facilities in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde gives a press conference following a training session at the Joan Gamper sports facilities in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona's coach Ernesto Valverde on Saturday spoke of the danger Getafe's strong defense posed in their upcoming La Liga match.

Barça's coach heads into Sunday's home game with defensive issues of his own, and refused to reveal if Girard Pique would play despite right knee issues, or whether the door was open for Colombian newcomer Yerry Mina to make his second appearance with the Catalan club.