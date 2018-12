RCD Espanyol's head coach Rubi (L) and FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde (R) pose for the photographers during the traditional photo session ahead the Barcelona's derby between Espnayol and Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde Friday paid tribute to his upcoming La Liga opponent, Espanyol, ahead of the famed Catalan derby.

First-placed and La Liga reigning champion Barcelona is set to be hosted on Saturday by Barça's cross-town rival, seventh-placed Espanyol, at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella, a suburb of Barcelona.