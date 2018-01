Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde offers a press conference before a training session of the team in Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, on Jan. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde leads a training session of the team in Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, on Jan. 03, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Marta Perez

FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said Wednesday that Celta de Vigo, his side's next opponent in the Copa del Rey, is one of the hardest rivals in the competition.

Defending champion Barça is away to Celta in the first leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Thursday.