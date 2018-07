FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde speaks during a press conference at the UCLA, in Los Angeles, California, US, on July 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Armando Arorizo

Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde, said on Saturday that the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid was similar to the loss of Andrés Iniesta when he retired from the Catalan club.

Ronaldo moved from Madrid to Juventus in this transfer window, while Iniesta left Barça to join Japanese club Vissel Kobe.