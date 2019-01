FC Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi reacts during the UEFA Champions League group-stage soccer match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said Wednesday that forward Munir El Haddadi would not play again with the team.

The reason is that the 23-year-old player has refused to renew the contract tying him to the reigning La Liga champion until the end of this season.