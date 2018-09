FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde leads a training session at the Joan Gamper sports facilities in Sant Joan Despi, Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde attends a press conference at the Joan Gamper sports facilities in Sant Joan Despi, Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde on Saturday said he was satisfied with the current squad in place at Camp Nou after the close of the summer transfer window.

The La Liga defending champion signed four players to bolster its roster for the 2018-2019 season: Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, Brazilian midfielder Arthur, French defender Clement Lenglet and Brazilian winger Malcom.