FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde (L) leads a training session of the team at the Joan Gamper sports facilities in Barcelona, north eastern Spain, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's coach on Tuesday urged his players to take the upcoming Copa del Rey match seriously against third-tier club Cultural Leonesa and to avoid underestimating the opponent.

After beating Real Madrid 5-1 on Sunday in the most recent edition of El Clasico, the Catalan club is set to visit the northwestern Spanish city of Leon to face off against the Segunda Division B side Cultural Leonesa on Wednesday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey's round of 32.