FC Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembelé reacts during the Spanish King's Cup round of 32 match between Cultural Leonesa and FC Barcelona played in Leon, Spain, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LAVANDEIRA JR

Barcelona Spanish coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday defended his player Ousmane Dembele – who has come under fire for being late to several training sessions and other behavior issues – and said the Spanish team would handle the case of the French forward internally.

Buzz surrounding the former Borussia Dortmund player re-emerged during a press conference ahead of Barça's upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur after Dembele arrived two hours late for training on Sunday.