epa07064385 Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde attends a press conference in London, 02 October 2018. Barcelona will play Tottenham Hotspur in a UEFA Champions League soccer match on 03 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said here Tuesday that he hopes his side's performance in their UEFA Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur will show an improvement from their recent form in La Liga.

Barcelona come into Wednesday's match at Wembley after a defeat and two draws in their last three La Liga matches.