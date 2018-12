Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde on Saturday said he respected the decision of French defender Samuel Umtiti not to undergo surgery to fix his injured left knee, adding that he hoped the player could return to the field before the end of the year.

Barcelona announced that Umtiti would follow a conservative treatment plan in Qatar under the supervision of the Spanish club's doctors to heal the injury, which had prevented him from taking part in ten games, including six in La Liga.