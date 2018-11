FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde (L) stands during a training session at the team's sports facilities in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's coach, Ernesto Valverde, on Saturday warned that Real Betis would not be an easy opponent in their upcoming La Liga match, while he defended his decision to exclude forward Ousmane Dembele from the squad.

La Liga defending champion Barça, which leads the Spanish league standings with 24 points, is set to host 14th-placed Betis on Sunday.