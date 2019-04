Villarreal's Carlos Bacca (R) gets past FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during a LaLiga match at La Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Tuesday, April 2. EFE-EPA/Biel Alino

FC Barcelona's Malcom (R) vies for the ball with Villarreal's Victor Ruiz during a LaLiga match at La Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Tuesday, April 2. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez scores a goal against Villarreal CF during a LaLiga match at La Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Tuesday, April 2. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

LaLiga leaders FC Barcelona needed a pair of late goals to salvage a 4-4 draw here Tuesday with 17th-place Villarreal.

Starting the match with Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic on the bench, the visitors jumped out to a 2-0 advantage inside the first 20 minutes at Villarreal's La Ceramica stadium.