Malcom of Bordeaux (R) in action against Asmir Suljic of Videoton during the UEFA Europa League soccer match between Videoton FC and Girondins Bordeaux in Felcsut, Hungary, on August 3, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Szilard Koszticsak HUNGARY OUT

Brazilian player Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira poses for the media during his presentation as new player of FC Barcelona for the next five seasons, in Barcelona, Spain, on July 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

Barcelona announced on Tuesday the signing of Brazilian forward Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira on a five-year contract for 41 million euros ($47.9 million), plus one million euros in variables.

Malcom, 21, joins Barça from France's Girondins de Bordeaux, where he scored 19 goals in 86 appearances over three seasons.