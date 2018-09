FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) and PSV Eindhoven midfielder Pablo Rosario vie for the ball during the a Group B UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Camp Nou in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against PSV Eindhoven during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Camp Nou in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet (R) tries in vain to stop a shot from Barcelona's Lionel Messi (No. 10) during a Group B Champions League match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Camp Nou in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Lionel Messi had a triple here Tuesday to lead Barcelona 4-0 over PSV Eindhoven in the opening 2018-2019 Champions League match for both clubs.

The Argentine international, who became team captain with the departure of Andres Iniesta at the end of last season, told fans ahead of last month's Joan Gamper Cup game at Camp Nou that winning the Champions League a sixth time would be a priority.