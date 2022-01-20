FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo (L) and Ousmane Dembélé (R) tussle with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos in the Supercopa semi-final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 12, 2022. EFE / Julio Muñoz.

Barça director says Dembélé should leave ‘as soon as possible’

FC Barcelona are ushering French forward Ousmane Dembélé towards an early exit after months of talks between the club and his agent over a contract extension and salary reduction all but collapsed.